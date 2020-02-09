Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Teases triple-double Saturday

Antetokounmpo scored 19 points (6-17 FG, 7-8 FT) while adding 18 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks in 34 minutes during Saturday's 111-95 win over the Magic.

It was an off night scoring-wise for the reigning MVP, at least by his standards, but Giannis still made a significant fantasy impact as per usual. He's reeled off nine straight double-doubles, averaging a stunning 29.9 points, 16.6 boards, 7.3 assists and 1.1 blocks over that blistering stretch.