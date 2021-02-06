Antetokounmpo recorded 33 points (13-25 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal Friday in a 123-105 win at Cleveland.
Antetokounmpo's performance Friday was his first of the season with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. It cemented the Bucks' third straight blowout win, which places them second in the Eastern Conference with a 14-8 record. Antetokounmpo unsurprisingly led across those three wins by averaging 24.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.
