Antetokounmpo finished with 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 35 minutes during the Bucks' 113-106 loss Thursday to the Lakers.

While the points and rebounds are nice, a big negative for Antetokounmpo Thursday was his turnovers as he committed nine of them, a career-high. Turnovers have plagued him all season, committing at least four of them in seven games. On the plus side, Antetokounmpo has recorded three double-doubles in his last four games after going four straight without one.