Antetokounmpo racked up 31 points (14-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and one block over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 130-94 victory over San Antonio.

Though Antetokounmpo's minutes were capped due to the blowout, he made quick work of the Spurs despite playing only half of the game. He nearly had a double-double by halftime (18 points, nine rebounds) and didn't slow down during his limited playing time in the second half to pace both sides in both scoring and boards. The superstar big man has scored at least 30 points in five of eight games this month while grabbing double-digit rebounds in four of his last five outings.