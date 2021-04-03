Antetokounmpo recorded 47 points (18-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal Friday in a 127-109 win at Portland.

The reigning MVP logged his season high in shots made (18) and did so by recording a perfect two-point percentage. Antetokounmpo also scored 11 free throws, only the third time he converted more than 10 across this campaign. He has now recorded 40-plus points three times in 2021. Antetokounmpo seems to be back on track after averaging a relatively low 21.5 points across the Bucks' previous four games.