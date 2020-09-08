Antetokounmpo (ankle) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's Game 5 against Miami, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

As expected, the Bucks will likely take the decision down to the wire as they face elimination Tuesday night. Antetokounmpo was limited to just 11 minutes in Game 4 on Sunday after he re-rolled the same ankle that he initially sprained in Friday's Game 3. ESPN's Malika Andrews tweeted a video of Antetokounmpo warming up with light shooting roughly and hour-and-a-half before tip-off. The reigning MVP arrived at the arena in a walking boot.