Antetokounmpo has been diagnosed with a left knee hyperextension and bone bruise and will be re-evaluated in one week, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo was ruled out for Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to a left ankle sprain and is also dealing with a left knee injury, presumably stemming from an awkward fall he took in Sunday's win over Indiana. With the superstar sidelined, Jericho Sims, Bobby Portis and Pete Nance are candidates to see increased playing time. Antetokounmpo's next opportunity to suit up will come in Portland on Wednesday, March 25.