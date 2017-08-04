Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: To refrain from five days of Eurobasket practice
Antetokounmpo will miss five days of Eurobasket practice with the Greek national team due to right knee discomfort, which an MRI revealed to be nothing serious.
There's plenty of reason for the Bucks' star player to err on the side of caution, as neither he nor the Milwaukee organization want him hobbled coming into training camp. For that reason, the fact that he's missing five days of practice shouldn't be viewed as a cause for concern, especially since his MRI came back clean.
