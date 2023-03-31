Antetokounmpo ended with 24 points (11-27 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 140-99 loss to the Celtics.
Antetokounmpo once again led Milwaukee in scoring, also leading the team in shots made even though he shot just 40.1 percent from the field Thursday. Antetokounmpo has surpassed the 20-point mark in 13 straight games.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Shines with triple-double in return•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed probable for Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Downgraded to out•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Lone bright spot in ugly loss•