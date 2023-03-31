Antetokounmpo ended with 24 points (11-27 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 25 minutes during Thursday's 140-99 loss to the Celtics.

Antetokounmpo once again led Milwaukee in scoring, also leading the team in shots made even though he shot just 40.1 percent from the field Thursday. Antetokounmpo has surpassed the 20-point mark in 13 straight games.