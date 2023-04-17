Antetokounmpo (back) is trending in the right direction for Wednesday's Game 2 against Miami, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
After leaving Game 1 versus Miami after landing hard on his back, Antetokounmpo is simply dealing with a pain tolerance issue after X-rays came back negative. Charania is reporting that there is hope and optimism for Antetokounmpo's availability moving forward, and the Bucks are expected to provide an official update Monday evening.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: X-rays negative•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full go at practice Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will sit Friday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Surprise absence against Chicago•