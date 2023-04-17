Antetokounmpo (back) is trending in the right direction for Wednesday's Game 2 against Miami, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

After leaving Game 1 versus Miami after landing hard on his back, Antetokounmpo is simply dealing with a pain tolerance issue after X-rays came back negative. Charania is reporting that there is hope and optimism for Antetokounmpo's availability moving forward, and the Bucks are expected to provide an official update Monday evening.

