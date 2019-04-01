Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Trending in right direction

Antetokounmpo (ankle) is on the court for pregame warmups ahead of Monday night's game against Brooklyn, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Antetokoumpo remains a game-time call due to an ankle injury, but the fact that he's going through his normal pregame routine appears to be good news. Expect the Bucks to reveal his status closer to tipoff.

