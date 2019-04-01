Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Trending in right direction
Antetokounmpo (ankle) is on the court for pregame warmups ahead of Monday night's game against Brooklyn, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Antetokoumpo remains a game-time call due to an ankle injury, but the fact that he's going through his normal pregame routine appears to be good news. Expect the Bucks to reveal his status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable vs. Nets•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Ruled out Sunday vs. Hawks•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Officially questionable Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Seen with notable limp•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Status uncertain for Sunday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Big night in rout of Cavs•
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...