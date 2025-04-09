Antetokounmpo ended with 23 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-11 FT), 13 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 110-103 victory over the Timberwolves.

The triple-double was his 10th of the season, tying the career high he established in 2023-24, and Antetokounmpo has delivered one in three straight appearances. He's getting locked in with the playoffs approaching -- Antetokounmpo has scored at least 20 points in 13 straight outings, averaging 29.4 points, 11.2 boards, 8.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that span while shooting 59.0 percent from the floor.