Antetokounmpo collected 24 points (10-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists, three blocks and three steals in a 114-109 loss to the Thunder on Sunday.

Antetokounmpo dominated on both ends of the floor, leading to his fourth triple-double of the season. While the Bucks have struggled without Jrue Holiday (COVID-19 health and safety protocols), losers of three straight, it has not been because of the Greek Freak. Over the last three games, Antetokounmpo has starred, averaging 33.3 points, 14.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game.