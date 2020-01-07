Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-double in loss

Antetokounmpo contributed 24 points (10-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block during the Bucks' 126-104 Monday night loss to the Spurs.

Antetokounmpo was seemingly the only Bucks starter who came to play Monday night, as his four co-starters were a combined 14-of-36. Regardless, fantasy owners likely dig the massive usage Antetokounmpo possesses. The Bucks dropped to 32-6 on the season and will play the Warriors on Wednesday night.