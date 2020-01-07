Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-double in loss
Antetokounmpo contributed 24 points (10-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block during the Bucks' 126-104 Monday night loss to the Spurs.
Antetokounmpo was seemingly the only Bucks starter who came to play Monday night, as his four co-starters were a combined 14-of-36. Regardless, fantasy owners likely dig the massive usage Antetokounmpo possesses. The Bucks dropped to 32-6 on the season and will play the Warriors on Wednesday night.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Monday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Full line in narrow victory•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play vs. Wolves•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Returns to action•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...