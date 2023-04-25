Antetokounmpo registered 26 points (12-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, 13 assists, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Monday's 119-114 loss to the Heat in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals.

Antetokounmpo returned to action Monday, ending with his third career playoff triple-double. However, he couldn't get the Bucks over the line, as the team gave up a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. While he did look relatively untroubled, Antetokounmpo was seen wincing at times, while also ensuring he remained active even when on the bench. Back issues tend to linger, so while he is likely to play in a must-win game Wednesday, he may not be at 100 percent.