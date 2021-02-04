Antetokounmpo went for 21 points (7-8 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-110 win over the Pacers.

After three quarters, the Bucks were up by 34 so Antetokounmpo sat out the entire fourth quarter. Despite that, he still managed to record third triple-double of the season. Over his last 10 games, Antetokounmpo has averages of 27.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.