Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-double in win over Bulls
Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points (12-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-9 FT), 14 boards, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes Monday in the Bucks' 111-98 win over the Bulls.
Though the Bucks claimed another double-digit victory, the contest was competitive enough for Antetokounmpo to surpass the 30-minute mark for just the second time in six games. That extra playing time allowed Antetokounmpo to secure his fourth triple-double of the season, and as Zach Kram of The Ringer notes, the reigning MVP became the first player in NBA history to surpass 10,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 2,000 assists through his age-25 campaign. However, converting at the charity stripe still remains an issue for Antetokounmpo, whose 60.6 percent rate on 10.3 attempts per game has essentially forced his fantasy managers to punt that category.
