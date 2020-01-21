Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-double vs. Bulls
Antetokounmpo finished with 28 points (12-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-9 FT), 14 boards, 10 assists, one block, and one steal in 31 minutes of a 111-98 win against the Bulls on Monday.
Antetokounmpo put on another outstanding show, recording his fourth triple-double of the season. The Greek Freak has been filling the box score all season, with the only area he's struggling coming from the free throw line. The charity stripe difficulties continued against the Bulls, but perhaps the upcoming change of continents will help, as his next game comes against the Hornets in Paris.
