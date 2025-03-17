Antetokounmpo supplied 21 points (7-15 FG, 7-12 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

Antetokounmpo racked up his seventh triple-double of the season and the 52nd of his career. The Bucks are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and are jostling for playoff seeding, so the franchise probably isn't ready to dial his minutes back too much in the near future. There also isn't any back-to-back sets remaining in March for the Bucks.