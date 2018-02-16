Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-doubles in loss
Antetokounmpo had 36 points (14-21 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds and three steals in 39 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 loss to Denver.
Antetokounmpo recorded his first triple-double of the season but it wasn't enough as the Bucks fell to the red-hot Nuggets. He has taken a giant leap on the offensive end this season but has seen a dip in his facilitating. This was his first game of the season with double-digit assists and a sure indicator that he is focusing more on scoring the basketball. Even still, he is still going to pushing for a top-five fantasy finish and is clearly a must-start player.
