Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 8-12 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 127-121 victory over Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo posted his sixth triple-double of the season, leading the Bucks with team-high marks in points and assists. The superstar also finished as the club's second-leading rebounder behind Brook Lopez (13 rebounds). Additionally, Antetokounmpo recorded his 46th game with at least 20 points in 48 regular-season appearances, tying him for the fifth-most games scoring 20-plus points this season. The two-time MVP has appeared in all seven of the club's matchups since the All-Star break, logging four outings with a double-double or better.