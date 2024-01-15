Antetokounmpo accumulated 27 points (9-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-14 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 40 minutes during Sunday's 143-142 overtime win over the Kings.

This was his fifth triple-double of the campaign so far. Antetokounmpo carried a questionable tag into Sunday's game due to a shoulder contusion, but he ended up playing 40 minutes despite seeing 37 minutes the night before against Golden State. The good news for Milwaukee is that they have a chance to breathe now, as they are off until Wednesday's game versus Cleveland.