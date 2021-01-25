Antetokounmpo had 27 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-15 FT), 14 rebounds, eight assists and a block across 36 minutes in Sunday's win over the Hawks.

Another game, another stellar performance from the two-time MVP -- he ended just two assists shy of what would've been his third triple-double of the season and also registered his fourth double-double over his last five games. Antetokounmpo has had quite a few off games already this season, but he is one of the most complete players in the league and should remain a starter across all formats as long as he's healthy. Few players in The Association have his ability to make an impact across the board while displaying such a high level of consistency and efficiency.