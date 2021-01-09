Antetokounmpo (back) won't play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old is dealing with back spasms after taking a hard fall during the front half of the back-to-back set Friday against the Jazz, so he won't be suiting up one day later. Antetokounmpo should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Magic until his status is updated. Bobby Portis, D.J. Wilson and Thanasis Antetokounmpo could see more run Saturday while Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton lead the offensive attack.