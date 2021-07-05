Antetokounmpo's (knee) status for Game 1 of NBA Finals on Tuesday is considered uncertain, Mark Medina of USA Today reports.

After missing the last two games of the Eastern Conference Finals with a hyperextended knee, Antetokounmpo's status for Game 1 is still up in the air. The forward has been excused from media availability ahead of Game 1 due to his uncertain status. If Antetokounmpo is unable to play, it's likely Bobby Portis will get the start once again.