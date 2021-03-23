Antetokounmpo (knee) practiced Tuesday and coach Mike Budenholzer said he's questionable for Wednesday's game against Boston, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo missed just his second game of the season during Monday's win over Indiana, but the fact that he was able to practice Tuesday, despite a left knee sprain, is encouraging. Pat Connaughton would likely receive another start if the All-Star forward has to sit out again. Connaughton went off for 20 points and nine rebounds in the blowout victory Monday.