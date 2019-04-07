Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Uncertain to play Sunday
Antetokounmpo (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
After the Bucks clinched home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with a win Thursday over the 76ers, Antetokounmpo received Saturday's loss to the Nets off while recovering from the sore left calf. There's no concern about Antetokounmpo's availability for the postseason, but he'll be at risk of missing both of the Bucks' final two regular-season contests or at least playing more limited minutes than usual with little at stake for Milwaukee.
