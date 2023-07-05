Antetokounmpo underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee in late June and is uncertain for FIBA World Cup play in August, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo missed time late in the regular season due to a sore right knee, and he's spending a few weeks during the offseason in recovery mode following his procedure. If he's able to play in the FIBA World Cup late in August, he'll presumably be ready for the start of training camp with the Bucks, but his status will become murkier if he's unable to play for Greece late next month.