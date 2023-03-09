Antetokounmpo has been ruled out for Thursday's game versus Brooklyn due to right hand soreness.

Antetokounmpo was originally deemed probable with a non-COVID injury and a knee injury but has been downgraded to out with a new hand injury. The superstar forward's absence will likely result in extended minutes for Bobby Portis, Jae Crowder and Pat Connaughton. Antetokounmpo's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Warriors.