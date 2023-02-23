Antetokounmpo (wrist) is doubtful for Friday's game versus Miami.

Antetokounmpo was limited during Wednesday's practice and will likely sit out Milwaukee's first game after the All-Star festivities due to a right wrist sprain he suffered in the Bucks' final before the break. The MVP candidate's X-rays came back negative, but despite the encouraging news, it was expected the Bucks might keep Antetokounmpo sidelined for a few games to avoid any potential setbacks. If he's indeed ruled out, Jrue Holiday figures to operate as Milwaukee's primary playmaker, while Joe Ingles, Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder should have clear paths to 20-plus minutes.