Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unlikely to play Monday
Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Monday's game against Chicago due to right knee soreness.
Antetokounmpo continues to battle through knee soreness, and the Bucks are likely to give him Monday night off in an effort to keep their superstar from doing any further damage. Ersan Ilyasova and Nikola Mirotic would appear to be candidates to start assuming Antetokounmpo is indeed ruled out.
