Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's Game 6 against the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The two-time MVP will presumably remain sidelined for a second straight game due to a hyperextended left knee suffered in Game 4. The Bucks were able to pull out a Game 5 victory in front of a home crowd behind extra usage from, notably, Bobby Portis and Brook Lopez, who combined for 55 points and 15 rebounds. Extra touches for Lopez and Portis should continue in Game 6.