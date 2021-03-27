Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo has played two games since returning from a knee injury, but the Bucks will play it safe on the second night of a back-to-back and likely rest the two-time MVP. With Donte DiVincenzo (foot), Khris Middleton (hip) and Jrue Holiday (knee) also expected to be sidelined, Milwaukee is likely to be extremely shorthanded.