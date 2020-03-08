Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unlikely to play Sunday vs. Suns
Antetokounmpo (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Suns, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
While we are still waiting for the results of Antetokounmpo's MRI, the team will opt to play it safe. Assuming the MVP favorite is indeed sidelined Sunday, Khris Middleton and Eric Bledsoe would see significant boosts to their usage, while Ersan Ilyasova and Marvin Williams could see extra time on the court.
