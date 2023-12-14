Antetokounmpo contributed 64 points (20-28 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 24-32 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one block and four steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 140-126 victory over the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was on another level in the win, going off for a career-high 64 points, including an incredible 24-of-32 from the free throw line. Despite his issues at the line, Antetokounmpo is the 18th-ranked player in nine-category leagues this season, averaging 32.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.8 combined steals and blocks. Assuming you took his free throw concerns into account when drafting him, managers have to be thrilled with what he has been able to do to start the season.