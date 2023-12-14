Antetokounmpo contributed 64 points (20-28 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 24-32 FT), 14 rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 140-126 victory over the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo was on another level in the win, going off for a career-high point total while even turning in a respectable showing from the free-throw line on huge volume. Even though he's converting at a lowly 67.7 percent clip from the charity stripe for the season and has almost completely cut out his three-point production, Antetokounmpo is otherwise doing exactly what fantasy managers could have hoped for on draft day. In addition to averaging a career-high 32.0 points and converting at a career-best 62.3 percent rate from the field, Antetokounmpo is chipping in 10.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.