Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unstoppable in comfortable victory

Antetokounmpo had 32 points (14-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over the Warriors.

Antetokounmpo could not be stopped Thursday, leading the team to a comfortable victory on the road. He missed just four shots all night and also chipped in with two three-pointers. His peripheral stats were down a little but owners can't complain about a performance of this type. The Bucks need to find a winning formula over the next couple of weeks and will look to continue this form Friday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories