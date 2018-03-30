Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Unstoppable in comfortable victory
Antetokounmpo had 32 points (14-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 victory over the Warriors.
Antetokounmpo could not be stopped Thursday, leading the team to a comfortable victory on the road. He missed just four shots all night and also chipped in with two three-pointers. His peripheral stats were down a little but owners can't complain about a performance of this type. The Bucks need to find a winning formula over the next couple of weeks and will look to continue this form Friday when they travel to Los Angeles to face the Lakers.
