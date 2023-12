Antetokounmpo (foot) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday's game against the Magic.

Antetokounmpo was initially questionable for Thursday's matchup due to a right midfoot sprain, but he's now considered likely to play against Orlando. He's posted double-doubles in 13 of his last 15 appearances, averaging 32.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists in 36.7 minutes per game.