Antetokounmpo (knee) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against Charlotte.

Damian Lillard (groin) has also been upgraded to probable for the Bucks. Milwaukee will look a lot different soon, as the Bucks swapped Khris Middleton for Kyle Kuzma on Wednesday. Antetokounmpo's role won't be impacted much, obviously, and he looks set to return from a one-game absence against the Hornets.

