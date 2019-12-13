Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Upgraded to probable
Antetokounmpo (quadriceps) is now probable for Friday's game against Memphis.
Antetokounmpo is trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's matchup with a quad injury. The team should clarify his status even further closer to tipoff, but the expectation is that he'll take the court Friday night.
