Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Upgraded to probable

Antetokounmpo (quadriceps) is now probable for Friday's game against Memphis.

Antetokounmpo is trending in the right direction after missing Wednesday's matchup with a quad injury. The team should clarify his status even further closer to tipoff, but the expectation is that he'll take the court Friday night.

