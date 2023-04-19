Antetokounmpo (back) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Heat.

Antetokounmpo was initially deemed doubtful due to the lower back contusion he sustained Sunday during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round, but he now has a better chance of suiting up for Game 2. However, he was unable to practice Tuesday, and the Bucks may choose to sit Antetokounmpo for Wednesday's home matchup to preserve his health for subsequent postseason games. The 28-year-old will presumably be monitored in the hours leading up to tipoff before the Bucks officially determine his status.