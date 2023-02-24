Antetokounmpo (wrist) has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's game against the Heat.

Antetokounmpo was initially deemed doubtful for Friday's matchup, but he's trending in the right direction in the hours ahead of tipoff. The 28-year-old sustained his injury Feb. 16 against Chicago and played just 20 seconds during Sunday's All-Star Game. However, he recently underwent testing that didn't reveal significant damage, and even if he sits out Friday, he could be back in action soon.