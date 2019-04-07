Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Warming up, remains questionable
Antetokounmpo remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
The MVP candidate was spotted warming up for the 7:00 PM ET tip, but at this point the Bucks are playing it coy with his status. Antetokounmpo did not play in Saturday's narrow loss to Brooklyn after the Bucks locked up the No. 1 seed in the East on Thursday against the Sixers.
