Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Warming up, remains questionable

Antetokounmpo remains questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks.

The MVP candidate was spotted warming up for the 7:00 PM ET tip, but at this point the Bucks are playing it coy with his status. Antetokounmpo did not play in Saturday's narrow loss to Brooklyn after the Bucks locked up the No. 1 seed in the East on Thursday against the Sixers.

