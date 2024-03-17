Antetokounmpo (hamstring) took part in the Bucks' morning warmups and appears in line to play in Sunday's game against Phoenix, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is questionable for Sunday's game due to left hamstring tendinopathy, but head coach Doc Rivers expects the two-time MVP to play, per Nehm. Official word on Antetokounmpo's availability should arrive closer to the 1 p.m. ET tipoff.