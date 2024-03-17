Antetokounmpo (hamstring) is active at the Bucks' morning warmups in advance of Sunday's game against Phoenix, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo is questionable for Sunday's game due to left hamstring tendinitis, but coach Doc Rivers expects the MVP candidate to play, per Nehm. Antetokounmpo appears on track for a 1:00 p.m. ET tipoff, which will represent the return of Khris Middleton (ankle) from a 16-game absence.