Milwaukee's game against the Pelicans on Wednesday has been postponed due to weather conditions, the NBA announced.

New Orleans was hit by a snow storm and several roads around the area are closed off. The rescheduled date is expected to be announced at a later time. The Bucks are scheduled to host Miami on Thursday, and NBA reporter Chris Haynes has noted that there is some concern about whether the Bucks will be able to depart New Orleans on time.