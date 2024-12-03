Coach Doc Rivers said Antetokounmpo (illness/knee) will be available for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from probable to available. The MVP candidate was spectacular in November, averaging 34.0 points, 12.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.8 blocks and 0.6 steals in 35.4 minutes per game.
