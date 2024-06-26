Antetokounmpo (calf) practiced Wednesday and will be used on a minute restriction during Thursday's Acropolis Tournament game against the Bahamas, Harris Stavrou of SPORT24 reports.

Antetokounmpo sat out Greece's opener of the exhibition tournament but will suit up Thursday and get some game action before the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, which begins July 2. The NBA superstar hasn't played since suffering a left soleus strain during a regular-season game against the Celtics on April 9.