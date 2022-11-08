Antetokounmpo (knee) is starting Monday's game against Atlanta, Lauren L. Williams of MLive.com reports.

Antetokounmpo was held out of his team's last matchup Saturday against the Thunder due to a knee issue, but he took part in pregame warmups Monday and ultimately received the green light to play from the team's medical staff. He's averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 blocks in his first eight games of the 2022-23 season.