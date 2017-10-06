Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will make preseason debut Friday

Antetokounmpo (personal) will make his preseason debut Friday against the Bulls.

After sitting out the Bucks' first two exhibition contests following the death of his father, Antetokounmpo will return to action Friday. The All-NBA Second-Teamer will likely see limited minutes in what's ultimately a meaningless contest.

